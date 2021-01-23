  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 23 11:36

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Calipso with Viterra

    Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Calipso. The gross charter rate is US$10,400 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2021 up to maximum December 15, 2021. The charter is expected to commence tomorrow. The m/v Calipso was chartered, as previously announced, to Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, at a gross charter rate of US$8,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

    The “Calipso” is a 73,691 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

    The employment of “Calipso” is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.59 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Oceanis,  is approximately 4.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.08 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

