2021 January 22 17:36

Andrey Lavrishchev appointed as head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has appointed Andrey Lavrishchev, General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, as the head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). IAA PortNews has a copy of the order while the document has not yet been published on the official internet portal for legal information.

This position was previously held by Aleksandr Poshivay who has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation.



Andrey Lavrishchev had been holding top positions at Rosmorport from 2010.



