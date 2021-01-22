2021 January 22 17:13

Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has appointed Aleksandr Poshivay as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation. IAA PortNews has a copy of the order while the document has not yet been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



As it was reported earlier, Yury Tsvetkov had stepped down from his position as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation on his own will. A related document (No 6-р) was signed by RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 12 January 2021.

