2021 January 22 15:49

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commences outfitting of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Pyotr Ilyichov

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it commences outfitting of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit) being built for Russian Navy. The ship named Pyotr Ilyichov has left the dry dock upon completion of forming the ship’s hull and superstructure as well as installation of systems and mechanisms.

Further outfitting will be conducted outside the dry dock with the launching scheduled for February 2021.



Keel-laying ceremony for the sixth minesweeper of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit), Pyotr Ilyichov, was held in July 2018.

The shipyard has already delivered four ships of the series. Four more ships of this design including the Pyotr Ilyichov are under construction at the shipyard.

This mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit) was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for RF Navy. The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls. They also have lower mass and do not suffer from corrosion. With a proper service, their life cycle is unlimited. The ship’s anti-mine gear includes an unmanned boat to search and find mines without a single risk to people’s life.

Key characteristics: displacement - 890 t, length – about 62 m, breadth – about 10 m, speed at full displacement – 16 knots, crew – 44.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

