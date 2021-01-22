2021 January 22 11:06

Training ships Nadezhda and Professor Khlyustin welcome first cadets of 2021 season

Rosmorport says navigation internship began in Vladivostok on the sailing training ship Nadezhda and on the work-study ship Professor Khlyustin of FSUE "Rosmorport" for the first shifts of cadets in 2021.

Sailing training ship Nadezhda within the first shift of navigation internship, which will last until March 28, received 103 cadets: 72 cadets from the Amur branch and 31 cadets from the Sakhalin branch of the Maritime State University named after the admiral G.I. Nevelskoy (MSU). 97 cadets from the Amur branch of the MSU will undertake an internship aboard the sailing ship Professor Khlyustin during the same period.

This year, the internship will be held in compliance with all safety measures in the context of widespread coronavirus infection.

Navigation internship on the ships of FSUE "Rosmorport" is necessary for cadets to confirm their theoretical knowledge and gain practical skills, which contributes to improving the skills of novice specialists and allows them to develop the necessary navigation qualification for cadets.

In 2020, almost 1,200 cadets from the Admiral Ushakov Maritime State University, Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Maritime State University named after admiral G. I. Nevelskoy and the Siberian State University of Water Transport completed their navigation practice on four training ships of FSUE "Rosmorport": sailing training ship Khersones, sailing training ship Mir, sailing training ship Nadezhda and sailing work-study ship Professor Khlyustin.