2021 January 21 12:52
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year
Liquid bulk cargo transshipment rose with handling of dry bulk cargo having shown a decrease
In January-December 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 59.88 million tonnes of cargo (flat, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 11.42 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 6% to 8.2 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 1% to 11.99 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 4% to 1,152,600 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 22% to 261,100 tonnes including 251,700 tonnes of timber (-39%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 5% to 2,099,649 TEU.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
59,325.4
59,879.5
59,884.4
100%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
8,448.3
8,751.2
8,205.7
94%
Ore
818.1
730.2
870.1
119%
Coal, coke
324.9
180.3
54.8
30%
Mineral fertilizers
7,302.9
7,773.8
7,144.3
92%
Other
2.4
66.9
136.5
2-fold growth
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
328.9
334.1
261.1
78%
Grain
273.2
269.3
159.0
59%
Other
55.7
64.8
102.0
158%
TIMBER
344.1
411.0
251.7
61%
GENERAL CARGO including:
13,720.7
11,890.2
11,992.7
101%
Ferrous metal
6,278.7
4,943.6
5,230.4
106%
Non-ferrous metal
1,343.9
1,299.2
914.2
70%
Metal scrap
1,901.1
1,483.7
1,853.0
125%
Packaged
1,368.9
1,559.8
1,651.5
106%
Reefer
1,341.8
1,317.4
1,122.8
85%
including fish
399.5
423.3
323.7
76%
Other
1,486.3
1,286.5
1,220.8
95%
CONTAINERS
25,942.5
27,419.7
26,591.2
97%
Total teus
2,130,721
2,221,724
2,099,649
95%
including refrigerated containers:
270,400
255,285
260,797
102%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
1.6
44.5
1.2
3%
RO-RO
1,414.7
1,205.9
1,152.6
96%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
9,124.7
9,823.0
11,428.2
116%
Oil products
9,124.7
9,823.0
11,428.2
116%
