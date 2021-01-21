2021 January 21 12:52

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year

Liquid bulk cargo transshipment rose with handling of dry bulk cargo having shown a decrease

In January-December 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 59.88 million tonnes of cargo (flat, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 11.42 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 6% to 8.2 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 1% to 11.99 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 4% to 1,152,600 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 22% to 261,100 tonnes including 251,700 tonnes of timber (-39%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 5% to 2,099,649 TEU.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.