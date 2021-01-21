  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 21 12:52

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year

    Liquid bulk cargo transshipment rose with handling of dry bulk cargo having shown a decrease

    In January-December 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 59.88 million tonnes of cargo (flat, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 11.42 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 6% to 8.2 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 1% to 11.99 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 4% to 1,152,600 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 22% to 261,100 tonnes including 251,700 tonnes of timber (-39%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 5% to 2,099,649 TEU.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    59,325.4

    59,879.5

    59,884.4

    100%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    8,448.3

    8,751.2

    8,205.7

    94%

     

    Ore

    818.1

    730.2

    870.1

    119%

     

    Coal, coke

    324.9

    180.3

    54.8

    30%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    7,302.9

    7,773.8

    7,144.3

    92%

     

    Other

    2.4

    66.9

    136.5

    2-fold growth

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    328.9

    334.1

    261.1

    78%

     

    Grain

    273.2

    269.3

    159.0

    59%

     

    Other

    55.7

    64.8

    102.0

    158%

     

    TIMBER

    344.1

    411.0

    251.7

    61%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    13,720.7

    11,890.2

    11,992.7

    101%

     

    Ferrous metal

    6,278.7

    4,943.6

    5,230.4

    106%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    1,343.9

    1,299.2

    914.2

    70%

     

    Metal scrap

    1,901.1

    1,483.7

    1,853.0

    125%

     

    Packaged

    1,368.9

    1,559.8

    1,651.5

    106%

     

    Reefer

    1,341.8

    1,317.4

    1,122.8

    85%

     

    including fish

    399.5

    423.3

    323.7

    76%

     

    Other

    1,486.3

    1,286.5

    1,220.8

    95%

     

    CONTAINERS

    25,942.5

    27,419.7

    26,591.2

    97%

     

    Total teus

    2,130,721

    2,221,724

    2,099,649

    95%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    270,400

    255,285

    260,797

    102%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    1.6

    44.5

    1.2

    3%

     

    RO-RO

    1,414.7

    1,205.9

    1,152.6

    96%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    9,124.7

    9,823.0

    11,428.2

    116%

     

    Oil products

    9,124.7

    9,823.0

    11,428.2

    116%
