2021 January 21 11:41

Wilhelmsen Ship Management becomes a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) has become a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI), an alliance of key organisations that is driven to bring change to a more sustainable maritime industry, the company said in its release.



WSM joins other fourteen members spanning the shipping value chain: ABN Amro, Bunge, Forum for the Future, IMC Industrial Group, Lloyd’s Register, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk, Oldendorff Carriers, Priya Blue, RightShip, The China Navigation Company, South32, Standard Chartered Bank, and WWF.

SSI brings together like-minded, leading organisations with shared goals and determination to improve the shipping industry. Members, ranging from shipowners and charterers, to environmental NGOs, banks, service providers and classification societies, work together toward the milestones laid out in the Roadmap to a sustainable shipping industry.

Wilhelmsen Ship Management is committed to operating responsibly and making a positive contribution to society and the environment. The Singapore based ship manager has a progressive aim to incorporate the elements of People, Environment, Trade and Customer into the heart of ship management operations. As a member, Wilhelmsen Ship Management will participate in working groups on issues relevant to the Roadmap’s six vision areas: Oceans, Communities, People, Transparency, Finance, and Energy.



About Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a Wilhelmsen group company, is one of the world’s largest third-party ship manager with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 9 200 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen Ship Management provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments; LNG/LPG, Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC, Container, Cruise, Bulk, and Offshore. Wilhelmsen Ship Management manages from six offices worldwide and has a crewing network of 16 manning offices in 12 countries. Other key services include dry docking services, lay-up services and new building supervision.

About the Sustainable Shipping Initiative

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) is a multi-stakeholder collective of ambitious and like-minded leaders, driving change through cross-sectoral collaboration to contribute to – and thrive in – a more sustainable maritime industry. Spanning the entire shipping value chain, SSI members are shipowners and charterers; ports; shipyards, marine product, equipment and service providers; banks, ship finance and insurance providers; classification societies; and sustainability non-profits.