2021 January 20 17:46

Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021

As previously announced, Håkan Agnevall has been appointed President & CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation. He will assume the position on 1 February 2021. He succeeds Jaakko Eskola who will continue as a senior advisor to the Board and executive team until he retires on June 30, 2021, the company said in its release.



