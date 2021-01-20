  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 20 16:00

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev

    The next ship in the series of nine RSD59 dry cargo carriers is to be launched in February

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the Viktor Andryukhin, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, today, 20 January 2021. It is the forth ship in the series of nine RSD59 dry cargo carriers intended for Alfa LLC.

    According to Aleksandr Tsepilov, Chief Engineer of the shipyard, Krasnoye Sormovo is well ahead of schedule in construction the RSD59 series for Alfa.

    “We plan to launch the next ship in February. By the beginning of the navigation season, four dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 including the Vladimir Latyshev launched in December 2020 will be delivered to the customer upon completion of sea trials”, he added.

    “It is the forth ship launched by the shipyard for our company. We are satisfied with the construction quality and the terms of delivery which are ahead of the contract deadline. The first two ships delivered in the end of 2020 are already involved in grain transportation. Today, one dry cargo carrier is in Italy and the other one in Turkey”, says Valery Svinukhov, Director of Shipbuilding Department, Alfa LLC.

    The ships of this project were ordered by State Transport Leasing Company under the contracts signed in December 2019. The ships will be operated by Alfa LLC.

    Following the launching, the Viktor Andryukhin will undergo outfitting. Upon completion of sea trials in spring 2021, it will be delivered to the customer.

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design. The previous three series of RSD59 design number 20 ships with Krasnoye Sormovo being the leader among domestic shipyards building dry cargo carriers of this project.  

    The previous ship of the series, the Vladimir Latyshev, was launched on 11 December 2020.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding, Alfa  


