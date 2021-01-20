2021 January 20 14:02

First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR

Global Seafood Assurances have announced that the first vessel to achieve the Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard (RFVS) has been awarded the RFVS certificate by Lloyds Register.

The vessel, Antarctic Discovery, belongs to Australian Longline Fishing, operating in a Marine Stewardship Council Certified fisheries for Patagonian and Antarctic Toothfish. The 56m vessel carries a crew of 20-25, plus two observers, for trips into very challenging waters, often for a couple of months at a time.



Preparation and timing were cited as key to a successful audit by Marty Johnson, Vessel Coordinator. The vessel was in dock in New Zealand being prepared for its next trip, while Marty Johnson was in Hobart, where the company is based. Audit days and crew interviews were carefully planned so as not to detract from those preparations.