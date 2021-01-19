2021 January 19 17:25

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe and the Mediterranean

CMA CGM applies Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Middle East Gulf ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice