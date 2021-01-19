2021 January 19 12:23

RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" makes business call at port city of Algeria

The frigate of the Northern Fleet "Admiral of the Kasatonov Fleet", as part of its first long-distance cruise, made a business call to the port city of Algeria, the capital of the state of the same name in North Africa.

According to the press center of RF Defence Ministry, the visit of the Russian sailors will last until January 20. During this time, the crew of the ship will replenish supplies of fresh water and food, the personnel will take a break from carrying the sailing watch.

For the crew of the frigate, this is the first visit to a foreign port since the beginning of the campaign. In the future, it will make several more business calls to the ports of the Mediterranean region.

The Russian ship visits Algeria and other countries in order to maintain international naval cooperation. One of the main tasks of the long-range cruise of the frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" is to demonstrate the St. Andrew's flag and ensure the naval presence of the Russian Federation in the region.

The long-range cruise of the frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" continues from December 30, 2020. During this time, the ship has passed more than 4 thousand nautical miles.

"Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" is a Russian multi-purpose frigate of Project 22350c with guided missile weapons of the far sea and ocean zone. It was built at the "Severnaya Verf" shipyard in St. Petersburg.

On the eve of Navy Day, July 21, 2020, the St. Andrew's flag was solemnly raised on the frigate. The ship is assigned to the Northern Fleet missile ships division, the largest formation of surface ships of the Russian Navy, which currently includes two frigates of this project.

The frigates of the project 22350c are armed with a 130-mm A-192 artillery system, an anti-aircraft missile system, and launchers for "Onyx" or "Kalibr" anti-ship missiles. They have a complex of anti-submarine weapons and carry a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter on board.