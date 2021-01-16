2021 January 16 13:28

CMA CGM to apply FAK rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade

CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates will increase as from February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



From North Europe 20' 40'

Jebel Ali USD 1,050 USD 1,400

Jeddah USD 1,100 USD 1,450



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:



Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To Gulf and Red Sea ports mentioned above (direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice



FAK rates include the Basic freight, the Bunker surcharge and the Safety and Security surcharges. They are subject to the THC (Origin and Destination), other Bunker-related surcharges including the LSS IMO2020, the Peak Season charges and similar charges. Other charges such as Contingency charges and local charges may also apply.