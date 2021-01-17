2021 January 17 10:49

Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS on Turkey and Greece to USA trade

In a continued effort to provide you with a high level of service, uninterrupted liner services and equipment supply, Hapag-Lloyd will apply an increased Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on the trade from Turkey and Greece to USA.



Effective for sailings as from February 15, 2021 and valid until further notice, the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) will read as follows:



USD 200 per TEU

The Ocean Tariff rates as well as Bunker-related surcharges, Security-related surcharges, THCs remain unchanged respectively as announced.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company with 234 modern ships, 12,0 million TEU transported per year, around 13,200 employees in 388 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd offers a fleet with a total capacity of 1.7 Million TEU, as well as a container stock of approximately 2.7 million TEU including one of the world’s largest and most modern reefer container fleets. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd belongs to the leading ocean carriers for the trades Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America.

The owners of Hapag-Lloyd, as of September 30, 2020 are CSAV (30.0%), Klaus Michael Kühne (incl. Kühne Holding AG and Kühne Maritime GmbH (30.0%), HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH (13.9%), Qatar Investment Authority (12.3%), the Public Investment Fund on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (10.2%), plus a free float of 3.6 %.