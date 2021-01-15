2021 January 15 16:42

Launching of Viking Glory slated for Jan 26

Viking Line will hold one of the most important milestones in the construction of its new climate-smart vessel, M/S Viking Glory. On January 26, 2021, the vessel will move for the first time from its drydock at the XSI shipyard in Xiamen, China.



The launch will be streamed live along with exclusive pictures of the vessel’s interior, and during the event the company will releave the latest developments in the newbuild project and its plans.



One of the world’s most climate-smart vessels is Viking Glory, which will be delivered in late 2021 and serve the Turku-Mariehamn-Stockholm route daily. During a digital press event on Tuesday, January 26, a panel consisting of Viking Line’s CEO and others in charge of the project will talk about the vessel’s unique properties and answer questions from the media. There will be an opportunity for individual interviews with the Viking Line representatives after the event.