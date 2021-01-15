  The version for the print

    Carisbrooke Shipping and SMT Shipping partner with Nautilus Labs for collaboration to optimize fleet performance

    Nautilus Labs, the technology firm advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce through artificial intelligence, announced their partnership to optimize fleet performance with joint venture partners Carisbrooke Shipping and SMT Shipping. Both Carisbrooke, based in Cowes UK, and SMT, based in Limassol, Cyprus, are dry cargo and multi-purpose vessel owner/operators.

    Carisbrooke and Nautilus originally launched their partnership in October 2019 and have since expanded their partnership over half of their fleet. Carisbrooke’s joint venture partner, SMT Shipping, entered its own partnership with Nautilus Labs in November 2020 to leverage voyage optimization on the vessels jointly managed with Carisbrooke with plans to expand to the rest of their fleet. The software application unifies the companies’ various data sets and systems to give a detailed analysis of fleet performance in real-time and to enhance transparency and collaboration across all stakeholders. Carisbrooke and SMT Shipping team members use Nautilus Platform to optimize voyage profits and reduce emissions by receiving operating recommendations and actionable insights. Nautilus Platform creates vessel-specific predictive performance profiles powered by sophisticated machine learning models.

    On working with Nautilus, Helen Tveitan de Jong, CEO at Carisbrooke Shipping, says, “Reducing carbon emissions and ensuring optimal fleet performance is core to our current strategy. We chose Nautilus Platform so that the Carisbrooke and SMT team members can work off the same information, driving collaboration, transparency, and accountability. By launching our Fleet Operations Center, our teams at Carisbrooke will use Nautilus Platform as the centerpiece to access vessel performance in real time, ensuring optimal operation of our fleet. We’re excited to embark on this innovative initiative with Nautilus that maximizes our fleet’s efficiency, reduces our carbon footprint, and improves our relationship with our partners at SMT.”

    Mark Voorham, CEO at SMT Shipping, agrees, adding: ”In addition to its cost savings potential, SMT Shipping’s adoption of Nautilus Platform is an important step in our ongoing digitalization and sustainability efforts. Nautilus Platform will empower SMT Shipping’s relationship with Carisbrooke by enabling communication and greater transparency among our partnering Commercial, Operations, and Technical Management teams – leading to better, data-based decision making. Using data to analyze our carbon footprint will also lead to a sophisticated and effective approach to emissions management, which is a fundamental component of our sustainability plan.”

    “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Carisbrooke and welcome SMT to Nautilus Platform. By partnering closely with both companies, team members will be able to take actions leveraging performance models in real time to improve TCE. We’re proud to support our clients on their path to operational excellence, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving sustainability,” says Matt Heider, CEO at Nautilus Labs.

    ABOUT NAUTILUS
    Nautilus Labs is advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce through artificial intelligence. With hubs in New York, Singapore, and Paris, the firm is trusted by clients across the globe to help make better, real-time decisions that ultimately unlock transformative outcomes—at sea and on shore. By partnering with Nautilus, ocean shipping leaders can maximize returns for every vessel and voyage while driving cross-team collaboration, greater transparency, and stronger accountability for their companies, shareholders, and the planet we all share. (To learn more about Nautilus or request a demo of the software application, Nautilus Platform.

    ABOUT CARISBROOKE SHIPPING
    Carisbrooke Shipping owns / operates a fleet of over 34 modern dry cargo and multi-purpose vessels from offices in Cowes (UK) and Dordrecht (Holland). All key aspects of ship management are covered by the Carisbrooke Group, including technical and safety management, crewing, financial and IT administration. The vessels managed are modern, with an average age of around five years and excellent safety records, and the company has developed a fleet of fuel-efficient vessels over the past few years. The vessels trade worldwide and are operated by highly-trained, multinational crews.

    ABOUT SMT SHIPPING
    SMT Shipping offers full service logistics solutions in bulk and break bulk maritime transport. Since its founding in 1990, SMT Shipping has provided reliable handling of cargo through self-loading/discharging bulk carriers, pneumatic cement carriers, and trans-shippers. SMT Shipping provides multi-layered solutions for the effective handling of many types of bulk cargo. We offer expertise in both shore-based and vessel transport operations, and we approach our client’s complex logistics challenges with professionalism and creativity.

