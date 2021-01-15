  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 15 13:08

    SCF takes delivery of new LNG carrier to expand long-standing partnership with Shell

    On 15 January 2021, PAO Sovcomflot (“SCF Group”) took delivery of SCF Timmerman, a new 174,000-cbm LNG carrier. The same day, the vessel embarked upon her maiden commercial voyage. The carrier is operated under a long-term time charter agreement with Shell, which will provide SCF with an additional USD 165 million of contract backlog.

    The naming ceremony for the vessel was held on 12 January 2021. The carrier was named after Frans Timmerman, a 17th-century Dutch merchant who served as a shipbuilding mentor to the Russian emperor Peter the Great and played an important role in creating the Russian seaborne fleet. The naming ceremony was attended by: Igor Tonkovidov, President and Chief Executive Officer of PAO Sovcomflot; Cederic Cremers, Country Chair Shell Russia; representatives from the vessel’s builders, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, and financiers, ING Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank, and Crédit Agricole.

    As per maritime tradition, the vessel’s sponsor, Ekaterina Grushetskaya, Vice President for Conventional Oil and Gas at Shell Russia, wished the new carrier, her master and crew ‘calm seas and fair winds.’

    Igor Tonkovidov noted: “SCF Group and Shell enjoy a long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership. Shell is amongst the biggest charterers of SCF’s vessels. All projects realised by the two companies, over the last five years, are distinguished by high levels of environmental safety and the adoption of energy-saving shipping technologies. By adding another vessel to our gas fleet and expanding our cooperation with Shell, we contribute to achieving our strategic goals of solidifying our position in LNG shipping and growing our portfolio of long-term, fixed income contracts, which provide SCF with stable cash flows, resistant to freight market fluctuations.”

    SCF Timmerman is the third vessel in a series of 174,000-cbm new-generation Atlanticmax LNG carriers ordered by SCF Group in 2018. The lead vessel of the series, SCF La Perouse, was delivered to SCF in February 2020 and is time chartered to Total. The second vessel in the series, SCF Barents, was delivered to SCF in September 2020 and is also time chartered to Shell.

    Vessels in this series incorporate the latest technologies in terms of safety, environmental protection, and energy efficiency, with their fuel consumption substantially reduced compared to the preceding generation of vessels. Each LNG carrier is equipped with an advanced Mark III Flex cargo containment system, slow-speed dual-fuel X-DF engine, and a system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions while the vessel sails in liquid fuel mode. In addition, all vessels of the series are among the first globally to feature a boil-off gas partial re-liquefaction system, which significantly reduces cargo losses while on long voyages or awaiting cargo operations.

    PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. With the addition of SCF Timmerman, the Group’s fleet comprises 146 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.7 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

Другие новости по темам: SCF, Sovcomflot, shipbuilding, Shell, tankers, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 15

18:15 Organic fertilizers and biogas from biowaste in the Helsinki region – commercial use of the Lohja biogas plant started up
18:04 New Speakers and Sponsors announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology virtual conference
17:51 High reliability of Limburg Express requires expansion
17:41 Gulf of Guinea records highest ever number of crew kidnapped in 2020, according to IMB’s annual piracy report
17:38 Diana Shipping announces increase in tender offer price for its shares of common stock and extension of expiration date
17:29 OCEAN Alliance Day 5 Product signing ceremony
17:08 i4 Insight partner with FNT to integrate Condition Monitoring service
17:06 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2020 grew by 13% Y-o-Y
17:03 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:42 Launching of Viking Glory slated for Jan 26
16:28 Carisbrooke Shipping and SMT Shipping partner with Nautilus Labs for collaboration to optimize fleet performance
16:01 Tallink Grupp appoints new Managing Director for Swedish subsidiary Tallink Silja AB
15:17 USCG cutter Joseph Gerczak to increase maritime presence in Pacific
14:47 First steel cut for new Carnival Celebration, next Excel-class ship set to debut from PortMiami in 2022
14:22 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for third MR product carrier
13:57 Bunkering of a new-generation LNG-powered container ships begins in Rotterdam
13:26 Holland America Line opens bookings for Europe 2022 cruises - four ships span the region on itineraries ranging from 7 to 21 days
13:08 SCF takes delivery of new LNG carrier to expand long-standing partnership with Shell
12:49 Anatoly Meshcheryakov appointed as Director of Transport Department
12:34 BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
11:21 Sakura Kuma named as new managing director of APM Terminals Japan
10:56 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals grew by 36% in 2020
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 15, 2021
10:04 Jinling hands over Grimaldi Group’s second GG5G Class hybrid ro-ro
09:57 Biggest Dutch project for CO2 reduction, Porthos, is on schedule
09:55 Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Crude oil prices continue decreasing in expectation of COVID-19 related lockdowns to affect the demand
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 14

2021 January 14

18:25 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
18:03 Torvald Klaveness First Steamship joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
17:48 Exports of Transneft oil via seaports fell by 21.3%
17:31 Wärtsilä SmartMove Suite sets sail with the American Steamship Company
16:47 Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents
16:23 CMA CGM announces Empty Equipment Imbalance Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia & Russia to Nigeria
16:18 Bunker Outlook, Jan 14, 2020
16:03 Contecon Manzanillo caps off 2020 with 1M TEU milestone
15:55 Enhanced requirements for shore-based personnel boarding vessels in the Port of Singapore
15:41 Dredging fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredging convoy
15:23 Equinor selected for largest-ever US offshore wind award
15:03 Konecranes makes first UK installation of S-series crane
14:44 Bunker prices increased in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:22 Abu Dhabi Ports to provide container transportation services between Musaffah-based facility and Khalifa Port
14:03 North Sea Port feels reports 63.5 million tons of cargo transhipment from maritime shipping in 2020
13:40 Port of Riga saw cargo structure changes in 2020
13:23 Kalmar’s straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion
13:21 Port Houston annual container volumes near record in December 2020
12:48 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port surged by 83% in 2020
12:04 Portuguese and Greek Prime Ministers visit European Maritime Safety Agency
11:59 Port of Oakland loaded imports up 11 percent in Dec. 2020
10:47 Year 2020 ended with 6.6 million tons of various cargo handled by Port of Liepaya
10:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 14, 2021
10:19 PGNiG received its fourth LNG delivery in Klaipėda
10:12 Neptune Energy awards $6.5M contracts for Cygnus gas facility
09:53 Hydrogen Council reaches 100+ members
09:50 UAntwerp and Port of Antwerp testing innovative technology for autonomous shipping
09:28 Crude oil prices decrease in response to dollar rise
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of January 13

2021 January 13

18:01 Holland Shipyards Group awarded with contract to build three additional vessels for Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel
17:49 Port of Antwerp appoints International Representative for Russia
17:15 Jinling delivers last DFDS mega ro-ro