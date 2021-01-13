2021 January 13 17:49

Port of Antwerp appoints International Representative for Russia

In line with its International ambitions and to further enhance the important trade links with Russia, Port of Antwerp announces the appointment of Mr. Andrey Daskovskiy as International Representative for Russia.

In terms of volume, Russia is our third maritime trading partner and since the days of Peter the Great heavily connected with Antwerp. After a very successful economic and cultural mission of Antwerp to Moscow and St Petersburg in 2018, the idea matured to increase our presence and visibility in this important region.

Wim Dillen, International Development Manager is very proud to expand the global team of representatives: “Andrey not only brings a wealth of experience, but at the same possesses the down-to-earth mentality and customer focus which so characterizes our Port”.

Born in Moscow in 1963, Andrey studied International Law at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and later got a second Master Degree in International Business at the London City University Business School. Throughout his career, he completed his studies with several Senior Management and Leadership training courses, one of which at the renowned Princeton University, USA.

Between 1985 and 1992, Andrey worked for the Russian Government, where he gained diplomatic experience with a focus on North Africa and the Middle East. His last assignment was that of Attaché, 3rd Secretary, at the Embassy of Damascus, Syria.

In 1993 he moved to the private sector, where he worked in various commercial/general management functions at Russian branches of Western multinationals such as Pepsicola, Heinz, Clairol, Ursa, Rautaruukki and Profine. In 2014 , he was recruited by Belgian-based multinational SIbelco, where he was Country manager for Sibelco Russia until last year.

With 3 production sites, 9 quarries and a headcount of 460, his main responsibility was to integrate the unit into the new corporate business model, to ensure strategic business development and to manage strategic partnerships (incl. M&A).

“I consider my new role as a Representative of the Port of Antwerp in Russia as an interesting challenge and unique opportunity to learn, acquire new experience, new colleagues and friends as well as utilise my professional knowledge and skills to help the Port of Antwerp in further building and developing its footprint in Russia and in growing its business with local customers. I look forward with much enthusiasm to join the International team of Port of Antwerp and work together with my new colleagues all around the world”, says Andrey Daskovskiy.