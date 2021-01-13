  The version for the print

    Royal IHC awarded contract for supply of offloading hose reel for Dana Petroleum

    Royal IHC has been awarded a contract by Dana Petroleum for the supply of a direct offloading system. The system will consist of a hose reel complete with a spooling device and a hydraulic power unit, the company said in its release.

    The equipment will be placed onto the F2-A-Hanze platform which is located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The F2-A-Hanze is a gravity-based production facility for oil and gas. The equipment will be delivered in 2021 ready for installation and commissioning onboard the F2-A Hanze Platform in Q3.

    The innovative design of the Royal IHC offloading system will deliver a more cost-effective offloading solution, reducing downtime and the need for subsea (DSV) interventions.

    Royal IHC has a proven track record in the delivery of over 20 turn-key systems of this type worldwide, all of which have been designed and built to ensure maximum safety, performance and reliability.

