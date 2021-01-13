2021 January 13 13:37

Singapore’s 2020 maritime performance resilient despite COVID-19 pandemic

Singapore remains the world’s top bunkering port



The Port of Singapore stood resilient in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Singapore’s container throughput in 2020 remained relatively stable with total container throughput standing at 36.9 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2020 as the port remained open during the pandemic.



Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport, announced the 2020 performance of the Port of Singapore at the Singapore Maritime Foundation New Year Conversations event today.



Container & Cargo Throughput and Vessel Arrival Tonnage



Container throughput in Singapore registered 36.9 million TEUs in 2020, a slight decrease of 0.9% from 37.2 million TEUs registered in 2019. The Port of Singapore handled a total of 590.3 million tonnes of cargo in 2020. The vessel arrival tonnage totalled 2.9 billion Gross Tonnage (GT) in 2020.



Bunker Sales



Singapore remains the world’s top bunkering port with sales amounting to 49.8 million tonnes, an increase of 5.0% year-on-year.



Singapore Registry of Ships



The Singapore Registry of Ships, which marks its 55th year in 2021, continues to rank amongst the top ship registries in the world, reflecting Singapore’s reputation as a quality flag of choice for international ship owners. The total tonnage of ships under the Singapore flag stood at 95.0 million GT as at end of 2020.



Details of Singapore’s maritime performance from 2011 to 2020 are listed below: