2021 January 13 12:19

Russian Fishery Company reinstated in MSC lists

On December 30, 2020 the companies of the Russian Fishery Company group were reinstated in the list of MSC-certified. This means that the RFC has fully returned the right to produce and sell products certified according to the MSC standard, RFC says in a press release.

The RFC companies were reinstated in the MSC lists after the Arbitration Court of Primorsky Region ruled illegal the exclusion of RFC from the Pollock Catchers Association, which is the MSC group certificate owner.