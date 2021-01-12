2021 January 12 15:50

Throughput of port Azov in 2020 fell by 3% YoY

The port’s internal turnover grew by 2%

In January-December 2020, seaport of Azov handled 10.077 million tonnes of cargo, down 3%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport grew by 2%, year-on-year, to 8.447 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged by 49% to 5.030 million tonnes with imports having increased by 17% to 501,000 tonnes. Exports fell by 34% to 2.916 million tonnes, transit – by 23% to 1.630 million tonnes.



In 2020, handling of grain grew by 28% to 7.465 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 42% to 1.314 million tonnes, handling of coal plunged 2.5 times to 691,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the port of Azov registered 3,386 arrivals and 3,341 departures versus 3,408 arrivals and 3,419 departures in 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.