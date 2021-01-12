  The version for the print

    Maersk Tankers hires Annelise Goldstein as its new Chief Human Resources Officer

    Maersk Tankers has appointed Annelise Goldstein as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), the company said in its release. She succeeds Prakash Thangachan.

    Goldstein is currently Associate Client Partner at Korn Ferry where she is responsible for leadership development within the Nordics. She has more than 20 years of experience in the field of leadership, talent and organisational development. This includes senior leadership roles at Novo Nordisk, leading the global talent and diversity and inclusion strategy as well as holding senior HR business partner roles advising executive management.

    At Maersk Tankers, Goldstein will be spearheading the leadership agenda; driving organisational development and leading the diversity and inclusion strategy. This will help accelerate the ongoing transformation of the company into a service business that is providing solutions and services for vessel owners.

    Goldstein will become a member of the executive management team at Maersk Tankers and report to the CEO.

    Thangachan is due to leave Maersk Tankers on 12th of March 2021. Goldstein will join the company on 1st of March, ensuring a smooth handover period.

    About Maersk Tankers

    Maersk Tankers facilitates the global trade of energy to meet the world’s energy needs. The company is a leading player in the product tanker industry, operating one of the largest fleets of vessels and employs over 3,000 employees worldwide. Established in 1928, Maersk Tankers has more than nine decades of experience and expertise in commercial and technical vessel management, providing customers and partners with safe, efficient and flexible services that benefit their businesses.

