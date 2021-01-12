2021 January 12 12:25

ONE to offer two new direct services from North Europe to the East Mediterranean and Turkey

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced two new direct services from North Europe to the East Med-Levant and Marmara regions.

The services, named as North Europe East Mediterranean Express (NEX) and North Europe Turkey Express (NTX), will be the first direct services between the two regions in ONE’s network.

The new direct coverage will offer customers first class transit times in the market. The inaugural services will also be calling at Moroccan and Spanish transhipment hubs, Tangier and Algeciras, connecting cargo to other worldwide destinations throughout ONE’s global network.

The service rotations are:

NEX: Southampton –Rotterdam –Hamburg –Antwerp –Le Havre –Tangier –Malta –Alexandria (Dekheila) –Damietta –Beirut –Mersin –Iskenderun –Algeciras –Southampton

NTX: Southampton –Rotterdam –Hamburg –Antwerp –Malta –Gebze –Istanbul(Ambarli) –Gemlik –Aliaga –Tangier –Southampton