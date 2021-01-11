2021 January 11 11:47

RF Government approves new rules for arranging oil spill response activities in Russia

The new regulations will be effective till 1 January 2027



RF Government's Decree dated 31 December 2020 (No 2451) approved the rules for arranging oil spill response activities in Russia. The document has been published on the internet portal for legal information.



The Decree “On approval of the rules for organization of oil spill response activities in the Russian Federation excluding the internal sea waters and the territorial sea of the Russian Federation, as well as on revocation of some acts of the Government of the Russian Federation” specifies requirements on plans for response to oil spills in the territory of the country.



Besides, it sets forth the criteria for facilities involved in geological survey, exploration, production, transportation and storage of hydrocarbons for which oil spill response plan is obligatory.



The new regulations came into effect on 1 January 2021 and will be effective till 1 January 2027.



