2021 January 11 11:24

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.7% in 2020

The decrease was registered in the segments of crude oil and oil products, increase - in the segments of mineral fertilizers and grain

In 2020, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.243.6 billion tonnes of cargo, down 2.7%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 353.3 million tonnes of coal (-3.7%, year-on-year); 11.2 million tonnes of coke (+4%); 208.8 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-10%); 119.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-0.4%); 66.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10%); 14.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-2.7%); 62.7 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.7%); 25.1 million tonnes of cement (-4.5%); 40.7 million tonnes of timber (-3.1%); 27.9 million tonnes of grain (+28.7%); 131.6 million tonnes of construction materials (+6.1%); 19.9 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+2%); 24.5 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-6.1%); 33.8 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-3.6%); 103.6 million tonnes of other cargo including containerized cargo (+4.1%).

From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 2.2% to 2,544.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run – 3,220.6 billion ton-km (-2.6%).



In December, loading totaled 107 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year).



Freight turnover in December climbed by 3.3%, year-on-year, to 226.3 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 3.1% to 284.9 billion ton-km.