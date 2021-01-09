  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 9 13:24

    USCG rescues British boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico

    The USCG 154-foot fast response cutter Joseph Napier (homeported in San Juan) combined efforts with the CSCL Long Beach and the LNG tanker Gemmata to rescue a man from a disabled sailing vessel in the Caribbean Sea Thursday, approximately 114 nautical miles southeast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

    Rescued is Carl Michael Corey, 39, a citizen of the United Kingdom, who was transiting solo on New Year’s Eve aboard the 36-foot sailing vessel Jade when it became disabled and adrift in seven-foot seas.

    “With deteriorating weather, the Joseph Napier crew quickly employed the cutter small boat to rescue the master of the sailing vessel showcasing their professionalism and proficiency in such a dynamic environment,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, cutter Joseph Napier commanding officer. “I can’t think of a better way to end 2020 than bringing this boater to safety.”

    Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a notification at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday from the Master of the Hong Kong flagged 1,105-foot container ship CSCL Long Beach, who relayed a distress call from the Jade received via VHF marine radio Digital Selective Calling transmission. The Jade was disabled and adrift due to having broken sails, a damaged rudder and not enough fuel to transit to safe harbor in the degrading sea state and weather conditions.

    Watchstanders immediately diverted the cutter Joseph Napier to provide rescue assistance. The Gemmata, a Singapore flagged 951-foot LNG tanker, also diverted to the scene and served as a communications platform with the vessel Jade while the cutter Joseph Napier completed over a 150 nautical mile transit.

    Once on scene, the Joseph Napier launched the cutter’s Over the Horizon small boat that came alongside the Jade and the boat crew safely embarked Michael from the disabled sailing vessel. Michael reportedly did not sustain injuries or require medical assistance.

    The cutter Joseph Napier transited to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers received and assisted Michael with gaining admission into the United States for him to make the necessary arrangements to continue his trip.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 9

16:04 New hard-working Havyard vessel for the salmon farming industry
14:08 Viking Line concludes an exceptional year
13:24 USCG rescues British boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico
12:37 HII starts fabrication of destroyer Jeremiah Denton
11:13 Princess Cruises extends pause of guest cruise vacations through May 14, 2021

2021 January 8

15:41 The Ship Operations Cooperative Program has released BWMS User Guide
14:31 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
13:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen returns ships from lay-up
12:14 USCG icebreaker arrives in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, for first visit since 2013
11:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08, 2021
11:42 Holland America Line extends pause in cruise operations
11:07 Boskalis consortium Rinkoniên is awarded major subproject in Antwerp’s Oosterweel link
10:41 CMA CGM to implement PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean to the USEC, US Gulf, Canada East Coast & Mexico East Coast
09:17 Launch of the ferry link between Rosslare, Republic of Ireland and Dunkerque, France

2021 January 7

16:32 Bunker Outlook as of Jan 07, 2020
15:22 Crowley forms new Energy Division
14:17 DEME participates in the construction of the Oosterweel right bank project
13:06 Boskalis acquires all the shares of Rever Offshore
11:13 Teledyne announces improved preliminary Q4 and full 2020 year results
10:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07, 2021

2021 January 6

15:21 CMA CGM to implement PSS for reefer cargo from Ecuador to all destinations
14:19 New managing director at the shipyard in Leirvik
13:21 Teledyne to acquire FLIR
12:17 IOMSR appoints China representative
11:31 MPA's response to COVID-19 cases connected to NewOcean 6 bunker tanker
11:12 Damen Shiprepair & Conversion carries out maintenance and repair to seven CMA CGM vessels
11:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06, 2021
10:49 Boskalis update share buyback

2021 January 5

17:39 Old tug sinks two miles south of Yabucoa Harbor, Puetro Rico, oil spill reported
16:54 A man drowns while attempting to rescue 2 children in California, USCG says
15:32 NAKILAT expands its fleet of gas carriers with new DSME built LNGC Global Star
14:16 MetOcean secures SaR buoy contract by USCG
13:41 ClassNK releases Guideline for Survey and Facilities/Equipment of LNG Bunkering Ships
12:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, January 05 2021
11:13 BPA: Port growth back on the agenda for 2021

2021 January 4

17:31 Contract awarded to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to build two new oceanographic ships for NOAA
16:05 Maersk takes steps to address US export and trucker logistics issues
15:18 BW Offshore announces contract extension for ABO FPSO
14:03 EPA issues rivers and streams assessment, seeks comment on modernizing survey methods
13:57 GMS and banks agreed on extension of deadlines
13:54 Seadrill announces forbearance agreement
13:08 NOAA and USAID join forces to help nations combat illegal fishing practices
12:43 Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.
11:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 4, 2021
11:29 Stena Line’s ferry Stena Embla calls at the port of Belfast

2021 January 3

15:16 Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water
14:37 MPA and partners on measures taken to safeguard health and safety of shore-based personnel in maritime sector
13:12 Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB
12:21 Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
11:08 Port of Rotterdam, Deltalinqs, VRC agree on port tariffs moderatate increase

2021 January 2

14:18 Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations
12:11 Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore
11:29 Interlake secures two Great Lakes vessels in asset acquisition
10:55 Brexit: what to expect in the port of Rotterdam?

2021 January 1

14:18 USCG responds to major marine casualty near Puerto Rico
13:48 Bollinger Shipyards to build four additional FRCs for Coast Guard
12:43 Boskalis update share buyback
11:32 CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania

2020 December 31

14:47 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021
13:28 USCG Cutter Polar Star reaches record-breaking winter Arctic latitude