  2021 January 10

    A.P. Moller - Maersk increases sustainable rail transport alternatives

    Maersk has extended its sustainability support of German rail customers with a new CapO2 free intermodal transports solution, which is now available on 85% of its German inland rail services.

    This local and cost neutral solution reduces CO₂ emissions to zero and saves around 9.100 tons of CO₂ annually compared to conventional trains and approx. 40.000 tons compared to road transport.

    "Our aim is to be able to convert 100% of our rail inland network in a year from now, by Q1 2022. This is another example of Maersk’s effort to help customers reach their goals to reduce their CO₂ footprint," Johannes Tenschert, Maersk Intermodal Sales Manager, Germany.

    The container trains, powered by green electricity, will connect the seaport of Bremerhaven with important domestic economic centres such as Mannheim, Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Munich.

    Maersk rail transport in Germany is facilitated by  ERS/boxXpress.de which operates 100% electric trains in the country. The Hamburg railway company uses 100 percent renewable hydropower. “It is recognised by TÜV Nord as “Certified Green Electricity,” explains Bernd Decker, managing director at ERS and Board member at boxXpress.de.

    Despite challenging market conditions triggered by COVID-19, Maersk continues to make progress on its commitment to offering sustainable, future-oriented products. As the largest global container shipping and logistics company, Maersk continues supporting its customers to achieve their sustainability goals across their logistics supply chains.

    About A.P. Moller - Maersk
    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.

