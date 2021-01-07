  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 7 10:47

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07, 2021

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO Gasoil) in the main world hubs) increased on January 06:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 351.15 (+4.98)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 439.00 (+7.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 500.04 (+7.66)




     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation between the Market Bunker Price Index (MBP) vs MABUX Digital Bunker Price Index (DBP) in four major hubs on Jan.06 showed undercharging of 380 HSFO bunker grades in Singapore (-6 USD), Rotterdam (-7 USD) and Fujairah (-4 USD) and overcharging in Houston (+12 USD). At the same time, VLSFO is overcharged in all ports except of Singapore (-1 USD). MGO LS remained undervalued in all ports except of Houston (+ 23 USD).




     

     

     

    Meantime, world oil indexes increased on Jan.06 after the U.S. government reported an outsized weekly drop in crude stocks.

    Brent for March settlement increased by $0.70 to $54.30 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February rose by $0.70 to $50.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.67 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery added $3.00.

    Today oil indexes are steady on Thursday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

    According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) U.S. crude inventories fell 8 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 31, against a forecast for a 2.1 million-barrel draw. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, said it would voluntarily cut one million barrels per day (bpd) of output in February and March, after OPEC+, met earlier this week.

    We expect bunker prices may continue to rise today: 2-4 USD up for IFO and 1-3 USD up for MGO.

