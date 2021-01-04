  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 4 16:05

    Maersk takes steps to address US export and trucker logistics issues

    In response to surging US imports and the resulting intermodal equipment flow imbalances all members of the logistics sector have been challenged to find solutions. Maersk senior officials have stated that this is a situation the company takes very seriously. Every component of Maersk’s integrated global logistics business model is working across the entire logistics spectrum to respond with solutions involving all supply chain participants.

    Maersk is taking steps to address the concerns of the US export community and the trucking industry feeling the impact during this already difficult time.

    Global trade patterns often result in limited availability of empty containers in the US - which has a historic equipment imbalance of more imports than exports. This has been especially acute with US import demand spiking during the COVID-19 environment due to changing consumer spending patterns.

    Soren Skou CEO - A.P. Moller - Maersk said: "Maersk is working with the FMC Chairman and Commissioners, the Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTC) and Trucking Associations like the HTA on the US West Coast, and the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers on the US East Coast to find new and better ways to serve their needs. As the global integrator of container logistics, we are confident we can find workable solutions that will alleviate supply chain pain points".

    Maersk has met virtually with the Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTC) – a Washington D.C.- based trade group whose membership performs an important role in managing the interests of US agricultural exporters and transportation policy. Maersk’s Head of North America Trade, Franck DeDenis recently made a broadcast presentation to AgTC members during their virtual midyear meeting on December 8th.

    Additionally, FMC Chairman Michael Khouri has discussed the particular challenges facing the US export community with A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Soren Skou and Maersk remains committed to taking actions it can to improve conditions for all supply chain participants.

    "We are working closely with the Agriculture Transportation Coalition and local trucking associations to address their concerns of equipment availability and detention and demurrage issues - with more intensive meetings planned in the months ahead. These challenges require all participants to work together and we look forward to continuing our role in bringing muchneeded solutions to the current issues. FMC Commissioner Rebecca Dye has the industry knowledge, relationships and credibility to sponsor the necessary industry solutions and we appreciate her leadership on this matter".

    Narin Phol
    Maersk North America’s Regional Managing Director
    Surging import cargoes have also been causing challenges for local truckers in major ports such as Los Angeles/Long Beach.

    Maersk is in daily contact with Weston LaBar, the President of the Long Beach, California-based Harbor Trucking Association (HTA).

    APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles is the largest privately-operated container terminal in the Los Angeles/Long Beach port – and in North America. As such, it plays a pivotal role in the daily flow of cargo with the trucking community. Working with Mr. Labar, the terminal is focused on dual transactions, which enable a trucker to return an empty container and pick up an import container for local delivery in the same trip. 65% of Pier 400’s gate transactions are dual transactions – and the goal is to increase this, enabling higher productivity trips for harbor truckers. Pier 400 has also offered late night, Friday gates and Saturday gates based on customer and trucker needs during the peak season.

    Maersk operates in the 2M Alliance, considered the easiest ocean carrier alliance by truckers to work with (since the alliance consists of only two ocean carriers – Maersk and MSC – who each operate a single container terminal in the LA-Long Beach complex). This allows truckers to efficiently pickup and return containers to two facilities located very near each other.

    Also providing support on trucking issues, Maersk’s Regional Head of Transportation, Los Angeles-based Bill Peratt, is a member of the Harbor Trucking Association Productivity committee, contributing his expertise to finding solutions to the trucking industry’s challenges.

    Maersk is taking similar steps on a global level to understand customer pain points, find solutions and engage with regulators to improve the current logistics ecosystem.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 4

17:31 Contract awarded to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to build two new oceanographic ships for NOAA
16:05 Maersk takes steps to address US export and trucker logistics issues
15:18 BW Offshore announces contract extension for ABO FPSO
14:03 EPA issues rivers and streams assessment, seeks comment on modernizing survey methods
13:57 GMS and banks agreed on extension of deadlines
13:54 Seadrill announces forbearance agreement
13:08 NOAA and USAID join forces to help nations combat illegal fishing practices
12:43 Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.
11:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 4, 2021
11:29 Stena Line’s ferry Stena Embla calls at the port of Belfast

2021 January 3

15:16 Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water
14:37 MPA and partners on measures taken to safeguard health and safety of shore-based personnel in maritime sector
13:12 Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB
12:21 Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
11:08 Port of Rotterdam, Deltalinqs, VRC agree on port tariffs moderatate increase

2021 January 2

14:18 Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations
12:11 Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore
11:29 Interlake secures two Great Lakes vessels in asset acquisition
10:55 Brexit: what to expect in the port of Rotterdam?

2021 January 1

14:18 USCG responds to major marine casualty near Puerto Rico
13:48 Bollinger Shipyards to build four additional FRCs for Coast Guard
12:43 Boskalis update share buyback
11:32 CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania

2020 December 31

14:47 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021
13:28 USCG Cutter Polar Star reaches record-breaking winter Arctic latitude
12:39 Thialf сompletes removal of Sable Project offshore facilities
11:23 Fincantieri strengthens its presence in the infrastructure sector with the acquisition of INSO and SOF
10:43 Aberdeen's South Harbour expansion nearing completion towards opening in 2021

2020 December 30

18:16 Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
17:19 BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi
17:05 Rosmorport signs contract with Inter RAO-Engineering on construction of international terminal “Pionerskoye”
16:41 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires two modern Ultramax bulk carriers
16:14 DEME Offshore completes Moray East foundation installation
15:27 Centerline Logistics acquires Saltchuk Marine Services’ refueling operations
14:07 Busan Port Authority budget to reach KRW 1.3 trillion in 2021
13:10 Petrobras concentrates European commercial activities in Rotterdam
12:34 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard completed construction of the sixth Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
12:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
11:05 ZPMC Middle East Fze awarded the bid for the overall replacement project of seven quay crane elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf
10:38 Detachment of warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok
10:09 Awilco exercises contractual termination for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig
09:53 Crude oil prices continue rising in response to reduction of US reserves
09:34 In 2020, LUKOIL produced over 7 million tonnes of oil at its two North Caspian fields
09:30 Global Wind Service awarded Fryslân pre-assembly and Installation
09:15 Ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram

2020 December 29

18:11 "Esvagt Njord" rescues seven injured fishermen
17:50 IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference
17:26 Ocean Yield ASA announces sale of handysize dry bulk vessel
17:07 Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
16:54 Monjasa swaps floating storage in shifting West Africa product market
16:39 USCG responds to hydraulic oil spill in Womens Bay, Alaska
15:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:14 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates oil-and-gas equipment Rules
14:23 DeloPorts’ KSK terminal sets absolute annual record for transshipment of grain cargo
13:50 Kalmar’s Eco Reachstackers to support Piattaforma Logistica Trieste to reach its environmental goals
13:25 US Federal Government spending bill includes funding for four additional fast response cutters
13:08 Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker starts operation at Big Port St. Petersburg
12:41 Eren Energy buys ultra-modern tugboat from Sanmar Shipyards
12:24 Container Terminal St. Petersburg orders 2 STS cranes from Konecranes
11:51 IMO Secretary-General denounces “no crew change” clauses in charterparties