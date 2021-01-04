2021 January 4 15:18

BW Offshore announces contract extension for ABO FPSO

BW Offshore has signed an extension agreement for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until end Q4 2021, with options until Q2 2023.



