2021 January 4 12:43

Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound personnel received a report from the Riverhead Police Department at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday that Ruther departed Jamesport, N.Y., at 8 a.m. Saturday in a blue kayak and did not return, the USCG says in its news release.



Coast Guard Station Shinnecock boatcrews and a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew searched the area, along with Suffolk County Police, Southold Police and other local partner agencies.



A Southold Police Department marine unit located Ruther’s body one mile west of Shinnecock Canal, N.Y., just before 9 p.m. He was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office in Hauppauge, N.Y. Detectives are investigating the incident.



“We offer our deepest sympathies to Raistlin’s family and friends during this unimaginable time,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.”