  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 4 12:43

    Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.

    Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound personnel received a report from the Riverhead Police Department at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday that Ruther departed Jamesport, N.Y., at 8 a.m. Saturday in a blue kayak and did not return, the USCG says in its news release.

    Coast Guard Station Shinnecock boatcrews and a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew searched the area, along with Suffolk County Police, Southold Police and other local partner agencies.

    A Southold Police Department marine unit located Ruther’s body one mile west of Shinnecock Canal, N.Y., just before 9 p.m. He was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office in Hauppauge, N.Y. Detectives are investigating the incident.

    “We offer our deepest sympathies to Raistlin’s family and friends during this unimaginable time,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.”

Другие новости по темам: US Coast Guard, search and rescue  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 4

17:31 Contract awarded to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to build two new oceanographic ships for NOAA
16:05 Maersk takes steps to address US export and trucker logistics issues
15:18 BW Offshore announces contract extension for ABO FPSO
14:03 EPA issues rivers and streams assessment, seeks comment on modernizing survey methods
13:57 GMS and banks agreed on extension of deadlines
13:54 Seadrill announces forbearance agreement
13:08 NOAA and USAID join forces to help nations combat illegal fishing practices
12:43 Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.
11:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 4, 2021
11:29 Stena Line’s ferry Stena Embla calls at the port of Belfast

2021 January 3

15:16 Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water
14:37 MPA and partners on measures taken to safeguard health and safety of shore-based personnel in maritime sector
13:12 Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB
12:21 Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
11:08 Port of Rotterdam, Deltalinqs, VRC agree on port tariffs moderatate increase

2021 January 2

14:18 Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations
12:11 Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore
11:29 Interlake secures two Great Lakes vessels in asset acquisition
10:55 Brexit: what to expect in the port of Rotterdam?

2021 January 1

14:18 USCG responds to major marine casualty near Puerto Rico
13:48 Bollinger Shipyards to build four additional FRCs for Coast Guard
12:43 Boskalis update share buyback
11:32 CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania

2020 December 31

14:47 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021
13:28 USCG Cutter Polar Star reaches record-breaking winter Arctic latitude
12:39 Thialf сompletes removal of Sable Project offshore facilities
11:23 Fincantieri strengthens its presence in the infrastructure sector with the acquisition of INSO and SOF
10:43 Aberdeen's South Harbour expansion nearing completion towards opening in 2021

2020 December 30

18:16 Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
17:19 BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi
17:05 Rosmorport signs contract with Inter RAO-Engineering on construction of international terminal “Pionerskoye”
16:41 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires two modern Ultramax bulk carriers
16:14 DEME Offshore completes Moray East foundation installation
15:27 Centerline Logistics acquires Saltchuk Marine Services’ refueling operations
14:07 Busan Port Authority budget to reach KRW 1.3 trillion in 2021
13:10 Petrobras concentrates European commercial activities in Rotterdam
12:34 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard completed construction of the sixth Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
12:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
11:05 ZPMC Middle East Fze awarded the bid for the overall replacement project of seven quay crane elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf
10:38 Detachment of warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok
10:09 Awilco exercises contractual termination for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig
09:53 Crude oil prices continue rising in response to reduction of US reserves
09:34 In 2020, LUKOIL produced over 7 million tonnes of oil at its two North Caspian fields
09:30 Global Wind Service awarded Fryslân pre-assembly and Installation
09:15 Ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram

2020 December 29

18:11 "Esvagt Njord" rescues seven injured fishermen
17:50 IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference
17:26 Ocean Yield ASA announces sale of handysize dry bulk vessel
17:07 Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
16:54 Monjasa swaps floating storage in shifting West Africa product market
16:39 USCG responds to hydraulic oil spill in Womens Bay, Alaska
15:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:14 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates oil-and-gas equipment Rules
14:23 DeloPorts’ KSK terminal sets absolute annual record for transshipment of grain cargo
13:50 Kalmar’s Eco Reachstackers to support Piattaforma Logistica Trieste to reach its environmental goals
13:25 US Federal Government spending bill includes funding for four additional fast response cutters
13:08 Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker starts operation at Big Port St. Petersburg
12:41 Eren Energy buys ultra-modern tugboat from Sanmar Shipyards
12:24 Container Terminal St. Petersburg orders 2 STS cranes from Konecranes
11:51 IMO Secretary-General denounces “no crew change” clauses in charterparties