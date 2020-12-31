2020 December 31 14:47

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is closing the year by reflecting on the very best of 2020, which has included a host of awards, a thriving Virtual Cruising programme and the introduction of two new ships in what has been a challenging and unprecedented year for the industry.



On 13th March 2020, Fred. Olsen paused its operations and adapted to a new way of working. In April, it launched its award-winning Virtual Cruising programme. Since then there has been a new virtual cruise set sail every week, supported by hundreds of social media posts and almost 200 videos, which between them have been viewed over 1.6 million times.



In July, Fred. Olsen announced it would be welcoming two new ships: the new flagship Bolette, and sister ship Borealis, which between them bring a host of new facilities for guests, including two-tiered theatres and restaurants, all-weather pools and culinary demonstration venues, to complement their fleet of smaller ships.



In addition, Fred. Olsen has won seven maritime awards.