2020 December 30 11:05

ZPMC Middle East Fze awarded the bid for the overall replacement project of seven quay crane elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf

Recently, ZPMC Middle East Fze was awarded the bid for the Overall Replacement Project of Seven Quay Crane Elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf, the company said in its release. After careful assessment and evaluation of the bid, the user of Maersk Salalah Wharf has finally selected the products of the company to further improve equipment efficiency and operation safety and control subsequent maintenance costs.

Salalah is the central port of Maersk Port Group in the region of the Middle East, operating since November 1998. Enjoying a fabulous location, it has always been recognized as an important port leading to the Middle East, India and East Africa.