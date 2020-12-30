2020 December 30 09:53

Crude oil prices continue rising in response to reduction of US reserves

Oil prices rose by 0.35-0.52%

As of December 30, Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.35% higher to settle at $51.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 0.39% до $51.29.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.52% to close at $48.25 a barrel.

