  • 2020 December 30 09:53

    Crude oil prices continue rising in response to reduction of US reserves

    Oil prices rose by 0.35-0.52%

    As of December 30, Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.35% higher to settle at $51.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 0.39% до $51.29.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.52% to close at $48.25 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures rise in response to reduction of US reserves

2020 December 30

18:16 Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
17:19 BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi
17:05 Rosmorport signs contract with Inter RAO-Engineering on construction of international terminal “Pionerskoye”
16:41 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires two modern Ultramax bulk carriers
16:14 DEME Offshore completes Moray East foundation installation
15:27 Centerline Logistics acquires Saltchuk Marine Services’ refueling operations
14:07 Busan Port Authority budget to reach KRW 1.3 trillion in 2021
13:10 Petrobras concentrates European commercial activities in Rotterdam
12:34 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard completed construction of the sixth Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
12:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
11:05 ZPMC Middle East Fze awarded the bid for the overall replacement project of seven quay crane elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf
10:38 Detachment of warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok
10:09 Awilco exercises contractual termination for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig
09:34 In 2020, LUKOIL produced over 7 million tonnes of oil at its two North Caspian fields
09:30 Global Wind Service awarded Fryslân pre-assembly and Installation
09:15 Ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram

2020 December 29

18:11 "Esvagt Njord" rescues seven injured fishermen
17:50 IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference
17:26 Ocean Yield ASA announces sale of handysize dry bulk vessel
17:07 Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
16:54 Monjasa swaps floating storage in shifting West Africa product market
16:39 USCG responds to hydraulic oil spill in Womens Bay, Alaska
15:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:14 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates oil-and-gas equipment Rules
14:23 DeloPorts’ KSK terminal sets absolute annual record for transshipment of grain cargo
13:50 Kalmar’s Eco Reachstackers to support Piattaforma Logistica Trieste to reach its environmental goals
13:25 US Federal Government spending bill includes funding for four additional fast response cutters
13:08 Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker starts operation at Big Port St. Petersburg
12:41 Eren Energy buys ultra-modern tugboat from Sanmar Shipyards
12:24 Container Terminal St. Petersburg orders 2 STS cranes from Konecranes
11:51 IMO Secretary-General denounces “no crew change” clauses in charterparties
11:46 Corvette Stoikiy of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet held combat training in the Atlantic
11:11 Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk increased its throughput by 21% in 2020
10:32 The longest railway bridge in the Baltic States to be built under the Rail Baltica project
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Turkey to Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic
09:50 Crude oil prices rise in expectation of demand recovery
09:28 R-FLOT Group lays down pusher-tug of Project TSK.395 at its facility in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:09 Customs formalities to apply to freight traffic with the UK as from 1 January 2021 despite Brexit trade deal
08:57 Cruise ships to dock at port of Los Angeles without passengers

2020 December 28

18:10 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to its base after completing missions in the Mediterranean
18:04 Gliese Foundation releases rating of 12 global container carriers
17:49 Vodohod presents its cruises of 2021 season
17:06 Busan Port Authority set its total cargo throughput goal at 22,700,000 TEU for 2021
16:52 Admiralty Shipyards starts cutting metal for yet another CT-192 series trawler
16:19 Jumbo installs Karish FPSO mooring system while breaking its deep-water record in the process
16:15 APM Terminals Gothenburg sees fastest growth in Sweden
15:58 Port of Antwerp: NxtPort now also navigates international waters
15:03 Special fire emergency response unit to ensure safety of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard
14:35 PGNiG Group set to start production from new oil field in Norway
14:07 Owner of the sunken trawler Onega sends two of its vessels for SaR operation in the Barents Sea
13:59 Offshore freigth/passenger border check point reconstructed in the port of Murmansk
13:26 Scorpio sells its Ultramax bulk carrier SBI Phoebe
13:14 Brittany Ferries’ Galicia sets sail again
12:47 Global Ports announces its schedule for New Year public holidays
12:11 Hapag-Lloyd announces General Rate Increase from TPEB - ISC and ME to USA and Canada
11:49 The European Commission supports the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel to operate at the Port of Algeciras
11:14 Gazprom moving forward with its LNG projects
10:52 Rosmorport to deploy two icebreakers to assist shipping at Port of Vanino
10:21 Khalifa Port’s South Quay starts operations