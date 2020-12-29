2020 December 29 17:50

IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference

The event organized by IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau was held on 23-25 December 2020

IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference organized in cooperation with Marine Engineering Bureau.

The Conference "Philosophy of Ship Design" was held online from 23 through 25 December 2020. The event was devoted to scientific and practical problems of ship design and engineering.

The reports and discussions of the conference were largely focused on young industry professionals - teachers, post-graduate students and senior students of universities based in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Vladivostok, Moscow, Novosibirsk and other cities of the Russian Federation.

Day 1 video >>>>

Day 2 video >>>>

Day 3 video >>>>

Related link:

PortNews, Marine Engineering Bureau to host the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference Dec 23-25, 2020 >>>>