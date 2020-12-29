2020 December 29 17:07

Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

The flag-raising ceremony has been held on the ship today



On 29 December 2020, the Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joined the fleet of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet, IAA PortNews reports from the flag-raising ceremony.



The state test certificate for the lead corvette of the series was signed on December 25 by Captain 1st rank Vyacheslav Makhorin, Chairman of the State Acceptance Commission .



The Gremyashchy, the lead corvette of Project 20385 designed by Central Marine Design Bureau ‘Almaz’, was laid down on 1 February 2012 by Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint-Petersburg



Ships of this project are intended for operations in the near offshore zone against enemy surface ships and submarines as well as artillery support for amphibious assault forces.



The ship armament includes artillery, anti-ship missile, air defence missile complexes, etc. The air group of the ship consists of a Ka-27PL helicopter.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Related links:



Corvette "Gremyaschiy" completed a series of tests in the Barents sea >>>>

Gremyashii corvette of RF Navy’s Nothern Fleet to be tested in White Sea>>>>