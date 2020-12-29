2020 December 29 15:56

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $25

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 29 December 2020 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $274 pmt (down $5 versus the previous week; $31 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $415 pmt (down $5 versus the previous period; $20 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $405 pmt (flat versus the early week level; $30 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $368 pmt (up $8, versus the Thursday level; $22 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

