  • 2020 December 29 15:56

    Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $25

    According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 29 December 2020 are as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $274 pmt (down $5 versus the previous week; $31 less than in Rotterdam).

    Average price of MGO - $415 pmt (down $5 versus the previous period; $20 less than in Rotterdam).

    Average price of ULSFO - $405 pmt (flat versus the early week level; $30 less than in Rotterdam).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  - $368 pmt (up $8, versus the Thursday level; $22 less than in Rotterdam).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.

2020 December 29

18:11 "Esvagt Njord" rescues seven injured fishermen
17:50 IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference
17:26 Ocean Yield ASA announces sale of handysize dry bulk vessel
17:07 Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
16:54 Monjasa swaps floating storage in shifting West Africa product market
16:39 USCG responds to hydraulic oil spill in Womens Bay, Alaska
15:14 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates oil-and-gas equipment Rules
14:23 DeloPorts’ KSK terminal sets absolute annual record for transshipment of grain cargo
13:50 Kalmar’s Eco Reachstackers to support Piattaforma Logistica Trieste to reach its environmental goals
13:25 US Federal Government spending bill includes funding for four additional fast response cutters
13:08 Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker starts operation at Big Port St. Petersburg
12:41 Eren Energy buys ultra-modern tugboat from Sanmar Shipyards
12:24 Container Terminal St. Petersburg orders 2 STS cranes from Konecranes
11:51 IMO Secretary-General denounces “no crew change” clauses in charterparties
11:46 Corvette Stoikiy of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet held combat training in the Atlantic
11:11 Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk increased its throughput by 21% in 2020
10:32 The longest railway bridge in the Baltic States to be built under the Rail Baltica project
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Turkey to Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic
09:50 Crude oil prices rise in expectation of demand recovery
09:28 R-FLOT Group lays down pusher-tug of Project TSK.395 at its facility in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:09 Customs formalities to apply to freight traffic with the UK as from 1 January 2021 despite Brexit trade deal
08:57 Cruise ships to dock at port of Los Angeles without passengers

2020 December 28

18:10 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to its base after completing missions in the Mediterranean
18:04 Gliese Foundation releases rating of 12 global container carriers
17:49 Vodohod presents its cruises of 2021 season
17:06 Busan Port Authority set its total cargo throughput goal at 22,700,000 TEU for 2021
16:52 Admiralty Shipyards starts cutting metal for yet another CT-192 series trawler
16:19 Jumbo installs Karish FPSO mooring system while breaking its deep-water record in the process
16:15 APM Terminals Gothenburg sees fastest growth in Sweden
15:58 Port of Antwerp: NxtPort now also navigates international waters
15:03 Special fire emergency response unit to ensure safety of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard
14:35 PGNiG Group set to start production from new oil field in Norway
14:07 Owner of the sunken trawler Onega sends two of its vessels for SaR operation in the Barents Sea
13:59 Offshore freigth/passenger border check point reconstructed in the port of Murmansk
13:26 Scorpio sells its Ultramax bulk carrier SBI Phoebe
13:14 Brittany Ferries’ Galicia sets sail again
12:47 Global Ports announces its schedule for New Year public holidays
12:11 Hapag-Lloyd announces General Rate Increase from TPEB - ISC and ME to USA and Canada
11:49 The European Commission supports the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel to operate at the Port of Algeciras
11:14 Gazprom moving forward with its LNG projects
10:52 Rosmorport to deploy two icebreakers to assist shipping at Port of Vanino
10:21 Khalifa Port’s South Quay starts operations
10:06 Multipurpose salvage vessel of Project MPSV12, Beysug, joins Marine Rescue Service
09:39 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 11M’2020 climbed by 4.2% YoY
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease in expectation of market balance

2020 December 27

15:31 Brittany Ferries welcomes Brexit deal
13:41 Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FDI in increasingly advanced zones
12:38 Brexit deal: Long awaited perspectives for the port and the port business
10:54 Online naming ceremony for Wan Hai Lines' new containership duo

2020 December 26

18:12 VolkerRail to start construction on Theemswegtracé track
17:56 Kondor cranes underwent modernization in Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
17:41 Port of San Diego to support cruise ship operations in coming weeks
17:33 Port of LA applauds lawmakers for passage of WRDA 2020
16:49 157 ships with total deadweight of 3.5 million tonnes to be built in Russia between 2020 and 2024
16:27 Gothenburg's Skandia Gateway reaches crucial milestone
16:07 ASCO's dry-cargo vessel “Garadagh” is back into operation
15:41 Aker Solutions wins bid for Ormen Lange onshore scope
15:20 Search and rescue service of Karelia obtains new boat
14:57 Ivan Krusenstern icebreaker deployed for operation in Big Port Saint Petersburg