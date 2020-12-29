2020 December 29 12:24

Container Terminal St. Petersburg orders 2 STS cranes from Konecranes

Container Terminal St. Petersburg (CTSP) has ordered two Konecranes Ship-to-Shore cranes, continuing a relationship that dates back to 2008. When the new cranes are in service, CTSP will operate a fleet of 6 Konecranes STSs and 24 Konecranes RTGs. The order was booked in December 2020, Konecranes said in its release.

CTSP will receive the cranes in Q1-Q2 of 2022. They will have the size and outreach to handle container ships with 16 container rows across.

Mr Aleksandr Scherbinin, Managing Director of CTSP said: “We have been using Konecranes container cranes for a long time, and we have always been satisfied with the crane performance, backed up by excellent local service. When it came time to select new STSs, our choice was relatively easy.”

Given the harsh winters that St. Petersburg experiences, the cranes will be specially designed for operation down to -40C. They will have power chains instead of festoons for high-speed operation, greater reliability, and easier maintenance. The main girder will have a field-proven trapezoidal shape, making it lighter while preserving rigidity. The cranes will also have the Konecranes boom collision prevention system.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.