2020 December 29 12:41

Eren Energy buys ultra-modern tugboat from Sanmar Shipyards

Sanmar Shipyards has sold another of its hugely popular multi-purpose technologically advanced Bogacay Class tugboats, this time to fellow Turkish company Eren Energy.



Built in 2018 at Sanmar’s state-of-the-art purpose-built Altinova Shipyard, Bogacay XXXlll is an example of the exclusive to Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.



The modern twin Z-drive, diesel powered tug has been designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for sea going ships.



Bogacay XXXlll is the third tugboat that Sanmar has sold to Eren Energy. The tug has an overall length of 24.4m and a moulded beam of 11.25m. Its two main engines each produce 1,765kW of power to give the vessel a bollard pull of 60 tonnes.



Bogacay XXXIII comes with Class 1 fire-fighting capability and can achieve a free running speed of 13 knots. It has a fuel capacity of 74.2m3.



Cem Seven, President of Sanmar said: “It is always pleasing when an existing customer returns to do more business with us. I am delighted that Eren Energy have once again come to Sanmar to meet their operational needs. Bogacay XXXlll is an excellent example of one of our range of our modern industry-leading tugboats.”



About Eren Energy

Eren Energy is part of the Istanbul-headquartered conglomerate Eren Holding, which has business interests in paper, packaging, cement, energy, retail, textile, tourism and ports, including Eren Port on Turkey’s Black Sea coast.



About Sanmar

With more than 40 years’ experience, Sanmar Shipyards has a worldwide reputation for innovation and excellence at its two custom-built state-of-the-art shipyards at Tuzla and Altinova in Turkey. Renowned for a wide portfolio of technologically-advanced tugs based on world-leading designs from naval architects such as Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), built on demand to customers’ specific operational needs and leads the world in the construction of RAL tugboats, with 230 built to date. Range of tugs includes LNG-fueled, hybrid and autonomous vessels. The company, which also operates tugs, prides itself on focusing on the need to minimize or eliminate negative environmental impact. Sanmar Shipyards works in close partnership with customers at every stage of a project, and claims to provide unrivalled after sales and post-delivery technological support.