2020 December 28 18:04

Gliese Foundation releases rating of 12 global container carriers

Gliese Foundation has published twelve independent reviews of the largest container carriers. The table presents the ranking, name, score, number of pages of the Sustainability Report (still called CSR Report by some companies), the month of release of the report, number of years producing sustainability reports (the number available on the website, including 2019), and country in which each company is headquartered.

Based on twelve independent reviews below is the summary table: