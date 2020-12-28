2020 December 28 18:10

Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to its base after completing missions in the Mediterranean

The frigate Admiral Essen of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) passed the Black Sea straits of the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus and entered the Black Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ship returns to the base after completing missions as part of the permanent formation of the Navy in the Mediterranean.

In the Black Sea, the frigate's crew will work out the complex of tasks assigned to the transition, after which they will enter the main base of the Black Sea Fleet, the hero city of Sevastopol.

In the Mediterranean Sea, the frigate Admiral Essen has been performing tasks since October 2020, earlier in the far sea zone it was replaced by the frigate Admiral Grigorovich.