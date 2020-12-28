  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 28 16:19

    Jumbo installs Karish FPSO mooring system while breaking its deep-water record in the process

    On behalf of TechnipFMC, Jumbo Offshore successfully completed the first phase of work on Energean’s Karish gas field offshore Israel in October. Jumbo’s scope of work included transport and installation of 14 suction piles (part of a 14-point FPSO mooring system), a tie-in manifold and a 24 inch deepwater gas sales spool. Jumbo installed the components at a depth of 1,760 metres, breaking its own deep-water installation record. Jumbo’s work is scheduled to recommence in 2021, with the hook-up and installation of the Energean Power FPSO, the first FPSO ever to operate in the East Mediterranean

    Installing the mooring spread for the Energean Power FPSO, Jumbo installed 13 suction piles of 176 tonnes each and one weighing 235 tone. Both the deck layout and the two 900-tonne cranes of Jumbo’s offshore construction vessel Fairplayer were reconfigured to enable each part of the installation. This involved the Fairplayer’s deep-water winches being modified to allow installation work down to 3,000 metres deep.

    A multi-disciplinary operation
    Joost van der Wiel, Lead Project Engineer at Jumbo, said that  installation of the large suction pile was especially challenging and required a specially engineered method in which the pile was first taken down to a depth of 200 metres, where it was hung off a Dyneema pennant. “We then recovered the hook, reconfigured the crane, picked up the pile from the pennant and began the second lift down to 1,760 metres deep. That’s a record for us and I am very proud of the team that made this happen!”

    The installation of the tie-in manifold and the 24-inch gas sales SSIV closing spool illustrate Jumbo’s position as a full service T&I contractor, continues Jumbo Project Manager Wieteke Looijschelder. “The gas sales spool is a flexible piece of equipment, so lifting and lowering it called for a dual lift with a complex rigging arrangement. This technical efficiency is a good example of how our DP2 vessels can handle both the transport and installation needs of a project with just one vessel.”

    Zero injuries & Covid safety
    As always, Jumbo paid a lot of attention to the subject of safety during the execution of this contract. “As well as implementing the highest standards possible, we aim to create an open and communicative atmosphere with respect to safety,” states Ms Looijschelder. “It is this constructive safety culture that helped us complete the Karish project with zero injuries or incidents.”

    Of course, Covid-19 played a role in both the mobilization and execution phase of the project. Jumbo’s staff, crew and subcontractors aimed to be as flexible as possible given the circumstances. Thanks to their efforts, the result was a relatively smooth, but above all safe, mobilization, despite new and changing rules. Note that Jumbo’s Stay Well programme also played a part in this, not only giving attention to life-saving rules, but also setting up a programme for mind-saving rules – as Covid-anxiety, working from home or overdue crew-changes can put pressure on employees and partners. By continuously monitoring the well-being of its employees, Jumbo aims to keep negative effects from the Covid pandemic to a minimum.

    About Jumbo        
    Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. For 50 years, our family-owned company has been lifting and shipping high-value cargoes safely and on time, along with providing reliable and efficient heavy lift transportation solutions for our clients worldwide. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil & Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations.  In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.

Другие новости по темам: heavy lift, Jumbo  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 28

18:10 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to its base after completing missions in the Mediterranean
18:04 Gliese Foundation releases rating of 12 global container carriers
17:49 Vodohod presents its cruises of 2021 season
17:06 Busan Port Authority set its total cargo throughput goal at 22,700,000 TEU for 2021
16:52 Admiralty Shipyards starts cutting metal for yet another CT-192 series trawler
16:19 Jumbo installs Karish FPSO mooring system while breaking its deep-water record in the process
16:15 APM Terminals Gothenburg sees fastest growth in Sweden
15:58 Port of Antwerp: NxtPort now also navigates international waters
15:03 Special fire emergency response unit to ensure safety of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard
14:35 PGNiG Group set to start production from new oil field in Norway
14:07 Owner of the sunken trawler Onega sends two of its vessels for SaR operation in the Barents Sea
13:59 Offshore freigth/passenger border check point reconstructed in the port of Murmansk
13:26 Scorpio sells its Ultramax bulk carrier SBI Phoebe
13:14 Brittany Ferries’ Galicia sets sail again
12:47 Global Ports announces its schedule for New Year public holidays
12:11 Hapag-Lloyd announces General Rate Increase from TPEB - ISC and ME to USA and Canada
11:49 The European Commission supports the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel to operate at the Port of Algeciras
11:14 Gazprom moving forward with its LNG projects
10:52 Rosmorport to deploy two icebreakers to assist shipping at Port of Vanino
10:21 Khalifa Port’s South Quay starts operations
10:06 Multipurpose salvage vessel of Project MPSV12, Beysug, joins Marine Rescue Service
09:39 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 11M’2020 climbed by 4.2% YoY
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease in expectation of market balance

2020 December 27

15:31 Brittany Ferries welcomes Brexit deal
13:41 Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FDI in increasingly advanced zones
12:38 Brexit deal: Long awaited perspectives for the port and the port business
10:54 Online naming ceremony for Wan Hai Lines' new containership duo

2020 December 26

18:12 VolkerRail to start construction on Theemswegtracé track
17:56 Kondor cranes underwent modernization in Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
17:41 Port of San Diego to support cruise ship operations in coming weeks
17:33 Port of LA applauds lawmakers for passage of WRDA 2020
16:49 157 ships with total deadweight of 3.5 million tonnes to be built in Russia between 2020 and 2024
16:27 Gothenburg's Skandia Gateway reaches crucial milestone
16:07 ASCO's dry-cargo vessel “Garadagh” is back into operation
15:41 Aker Solutions wins bid for Ormen Lange onshore scope
15:20 Search and rescue service of Karelia obtains new boat
14:57 Ivan Krusenstern icebreaker deployed for operation in Big Port Saint Petersburg
14:12 Nevsky Shipyard contracted to build the 17050 design RV duo for VNIRO
13:38 Industry publishes new and improved cyber security guidelines
13:11 Gazprom Neft’s Board reviews the interim results of the company’s 2020 investment programme
12:52 Yamal LNG obtains certification for new ISO 45001:2018
12:33 PANYNJ introduces new stat-of-the-art cashless tolling system at Holland Tunnel
12:10 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov returns to its permanent base after completing missions in the White Sea
11:52 Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras docks in Rotterdam for first LNG refueling
11:34 Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency deploys icebreaker Kontio towards the Bay of Bothnia
11:11 Yantar shipyard launches research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan built for RF Defence Ministry
10:52 Kazakhstan joins WLP as hub for Central Asia
10:27 TSHD Brisbane completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Mackay on schedule
10:06 Workshop on NSR shipping to be held for foreign companies in summer 2021
09:44 RS holds Scientific and Technical Council (STC) Presidium meeting
09:21 Rosmorport takes delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Smelaya

2020 December 25

18:15 ROSTR shipyard lays down sea-going trawler for Murmanfishproducts LLC
17:52 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau lays down second passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
17:26 MODEC obtains Approval by ABS for new offshore repair method for hull structures of floating production facilities
17:10 Rosmorport's icebreaker Magadan left Vladivostok for Magadan to provide icebreaker support
16:53 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia switches to fully electronic flow of documents
16:25 Aegean Shipping to expand its fleet with four new vessels
16:05 Kvarken Link sells the ferry M/S Wasa Express to UME Shipping
15:58 ABS grants AiP to Wison’s FLNG design
15:44 New corvette of Project 20380 joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet