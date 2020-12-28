2020 December 28 10:06

Multipurpose salvage vessel of Project MPSV12, Beysug, joins Marine Rescue Service

The small-draft rescue tugboat was built by Nevsky Shipyard under CPMI

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says the commissioning team accepted the Beysug, the third ship in a series of four multipurpose salvage vessels of Project MPSV12, on 26 December 2020.

The small-draft rescue tugboat was built by Nevsky Shipyard. Intended for Marine Rescue Service of Rosmorrechflot, it was ordered by the State Customer Directorate under the federal project Sea Ports of Russia foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

The commissioning team including representatives of Marine Rescue Service, State Customer Directorate and CNIIMF, as well as crewmembers of the rescue tugboat signed the documents confirming successful completion of the commissioning tests and readiness of the Beysug for operation. Some of the commissioning team members took part in the sea trials and other tests of the ship. Thus, the state order for construction of 2.5-3 MW multipurpose salvage vessels of Project MPSV12 has been fulfilled.

MPSV12 multifunctional salvage tugboat (MSV) is a small-draught vessel with Arctic ice Arc 5 class, with inclined stem, with double-tier long forecastle, with ER located in middle, with diesel power system, with 2 controllable-pitch propellers, with 2 bow thrusters and single aft one.

The Beysug is the third ship of the series to join the fleet of Marine Rescue Service. The first two rescue boats, the Bahtemir and the Kalas, are already deployed for search-and-rescue duty in the water areas of the Russian Federation. The Bahtemir is operated by MRS’s Baltic branch, the Kalas- by its Sakhalin branch. The Piltun, yet another ship of project MPSV12, the construction of which is also foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) is to be delivered in 2021, assure the shipbuilders. The federal project “Northern Sea Route” provides for construction of the fifth MPSV12 ship. All the ships are intended for Marine Rescue Service.

The Beysug will be homeported in Novorossiysk and operated by the Azov-Black Sea branch of MRS. If necessary, it can be deployed for operation in the northern seas of Russia.

FSBI Marine Rescue Service is one of the world’s largest services intended for search-and-rescue operations and response to emergencies and disasters at sea. More than 40 ships and 600 rescuers of MRS are on duty every day.

Together with another structure of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, FSUE Rosmorport, Marine Rescue Service is the largest customer in the market of civil shipbuilding. As of today MRS operates 15 ice class ships with 19 more to be built by 2030. Besides, four new bases are to be built in the Arctic Zone. The fleet of MRC numbers almost 280 special ships and boats of various purposes.

Project MPSV12 is developed by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-SPb.

RS class natation: KM* Arc5 [1] AUT1 FF2WS DYNPOS-2 Salvage Ship.

General characteristics of the ship: LOA - about 79.85 m, LBPs - 73.39 m, breadth - 17,36 m, BOA (including fendering) - 17.36 m, DWL draft - 3.20 m, draft max - 4.50 m, DWT at DWL draft - about 330 tonnes, DWT at draft max - around 182 tonnes, main engines max rated power – 2 x 2610 kW, speed at 3.2-meter draft and 85-pct of main engines power – 14 knots, endurance (fuel, water, food) – at least 30 days; fuel range – about 4,000 n.m.; crew – 12; accommodation of rescued people – 87; special personnel – 22; total number of people – 123.

Purpose of the vessel:

− stand-by duty, rescue duty in areas of shipping, fishing, sea oil and gas fields according to the ship class

− search-off and assistance for damaged vessels which are in distress

− rescue, ship-repair and dive works at depth not more than 60 m, also diving works with underwater welding and cutting

− towing service of damaged vessels and objects to shelter area, and also providing sea towing of vessels, floating objects and constructions in ice conditions and at open water

− firefighting of burning fuel on water, oil spills response service emergency oil and oil product spill

−search and inspection underwater potential accident objects

− search, rescue, evacuation and placing of people, providing first aid to injured persons

− providing assistance at firefighting at floating and coastal objects accessible from sea

− delivery and offloading of different cargoes including general cargo, off-shore containers, liquid cargo, etc.

− delivery of staff − ROV of working class with depth up to 3000 m service