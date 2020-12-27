2020 December 27 15:31

Brittany Ferries welcomes Brexit deal

Brittany Ferries welcomes news that a Brexit trade deal has finally been agreed. The detail within the agreement needs to be scrutinised carefully of course. But the very fact that a deal has been struck will come as a relief to transporters and companies which rely on the cross-channel links guaranteed by companies like Brittany Ferries.



Just as importantly, the news serves as a much-needed tonic for holiday makers who may have delayed plans for a 2021 summer holiday while awaiting an end to Brexit uncertainty. Alongside the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines early next year, a trade deal therefore hints at brighter skies ahead, following devastating storms of 2020.



Brittany Ferries operates from three ports in the UK, Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth. It serves five destinations in France and two in northern Spain and operates routes connecting Ireland with France and Spain. Eighty five percent of the company’s passengers are British. In a normal, non-Covid year, the company carries around 2.5 million passengers and more than 200,000 freight units.