2020 December 25 16:53

Glavgosexpertiza of Russia switches to fully electronic flow of documents

Signing of paper documents stops from February 1



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it switches to fully electronic flow of documents from 1 February 2021.



All the actions can be done in the applicant’s profile within the computerized system of Glavgosexpertiza intended for information exchange between the applicants and the Department. No paper documents will be signed from that time.



By today 52.4% of the customers have shifted to signing of e-documents with Glavgosexpertiza of Russia. The procedure of signing agreement is 10 - 20 shorter for them.



According to the legislation, e-agreements have equal validity with paper documents.



Under the Federal Law of the Russian Federation of April 6, 2011 No. 63-FZ "About the digital signature", e-documents can be submitted to tax authorities.



Glavgosexpertiza of Russia has been working in the remote mode from April 2020 due to introduction of constraints aimed to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus infection.