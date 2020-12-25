2020 December 25 16:25

Aegean Shipping to expand its fleet with four new vessels

Aegean Shipping Management on the 24th of December 2020, has exercised the option for the acquisition of the 3rd vessel in continuation to the agreement with COSCO Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd. for the construction of two plus one AFRAMAX tankers, back on 30th September 2020, the company said in its release.

At the same time an LOI for an additional 4th vessel was signed too.

With the addition of these four vessels in Aegean fleet, it will be a consecutive new‐building order of 12 vessels the Company has placed with COSCO Group in the last 4 years, totaling a fleet of 15 vessels.

As of today, Aegean Shipping Fleet consist of vessels built only by the Company, no resales neither second hand vessels.

All Aegean Shipping vessels and especially the new acquisitions are certified with the highest ECO friendly class notations.

The four vessels will be delivered sequential, starting June 2022, the fist, and completing with the 4th on March 2023.

On completion of the project in March 2023, the average fleet age Of AEGEAN will be 2,9 Years.