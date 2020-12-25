2020 December 25 15:44

New corvette of Project 20380 joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

The solemn ceremony of raising the RF Navy flag on the new corvette of Project 20380, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, has been held today, 25 December 2020. According to press center of RF Defence Ministry’s Eastern Military District, the event was held at the berth of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet in the center of Vladivostok.

Following the signing of the acceptance/delivery certificate and ceremonial raising of the St. Andrew's flag, the ship joined the effective forces of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

The ceremony was attended by Commander of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet Admiral Sergey Avakyants, representatives of Amur Shipyard, Governor of the Primorsky Territory, RF Navy veterans and relatives of Aldar Tsydenzhapov who gave his life 10 years ago to save the crew of the Bystry destroyer.

The Steregushchiy class corvettes were designed for littoral zone operations, engagement of enemy submarines and surface ships, and gun support of landing operations. The warship design feature a steel hull and composite material superstructure, with a bulbous bow and nine watertight subdivisions. They have a combined bridge and command centre, and space and weight provision for eight SS-N-25 missiles. Stealth technology was widely used during construction of the ships. The design includes a hangar for Ka-27 helicopter and a launch pad for UAV.

The third 20380-series corvette, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, was laid down on 22 July 2015 and launched on September 2019. The ship came to Vladivostok in summer 2020 for trials.

Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard/ASZ) based in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is among top shipbuilding companies in Russia's Far East region. The shipyard was founded in 1936. The shipbuilding company can build warships and civil vessels with displacement of 25,000 tonnes. ASZ can perform the entire complex of works including the construction, repair and scrapping of warships, submarines and vessels with different propulsion.

