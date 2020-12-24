2020 December 24 18:01

Port of Gdynia Authority announces another milestone in Outer Port project

Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. says it has received a comprehensive project of geological surveys covering both the area of the new breakwaters of the Port of Gdynia and the pier of the Outer Port. The author of the project is Wuprohyd. The next step will be the approval of this project by the Ministry of Climate and Environment, and then the implementation of work, which we plan to do in the spring of 2021.

In addition to the above, the Port Authority received a study under the title "RESEARCH OF SEABED SEDIMENTS IN THE AREA OF PLANNED INVESTMENT, entitled: OUTER PORT CONSTRUCTION IN GDYNIA". This is an extremely important environmental study, which confirmed the purity of the sediment and the lack of contraindications for the implementation of the investment from this point of view. It is also a confirmation that the actions taken by the Port of Gdynia Authority and the Maritime Office in the field of environmental protection are effective. This study is an element of the environmental impact report.

Both studies are an important signal to potential private investors that the investment is environmentally feasible. The study in the form of a geological research project and the research itself, which will be launched next year, constitute a concrete financial and organizational contribution of the Port Authority to the project.

Constant growth of cargo handling and good forecasts for the years to come are a strong argument for the development of the Port of Gdynia. Over the last 3 years, the investments completed or started in the Port of Gdynia amount to over 1 billion PLN.

The Outdoor Port is a strategic investment in the implementation phase. As a priority task of the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. it received the approval of the Government of the Republic of Poland and was included in the governmental draft of the Programme for the Development of Polish Seaports until 2020 (with an outlook until 2030). The deep water Outer Port will be built on the basis of the existing Śląskie Quay - on artificial land, going beyond the current protective breakwater. Its construction has become a necessity in the face of growing market competition and forecasts concerning the demand for container cargo handling in Polish ports, i.e. the increase of cargo handling to the level of about 9.5 million TEU in 2050. The Outer Port, as a piers being a flooded sea area, will increase the port area by 151 ha and its reloading capacity by 2.5 million TEU.