2020 December 24 12:59

Remontowa installed BWTS on Nansen Spirit tanker

Remontowa says it installed BWTS on the Nansen Spirit tanker. Nansen Spirit tanker is the sister ship of Amundsen Spirit, which Remontowa repaired at the turn of July and August. The scope of work on both ships was very similar. As part of the class renewal, among others, the Bow Loading System and three azimuth thrusters had been overhauled.

In addition, one of the main tasks was the Headway BWTS installation, the operation of which is based on electrocatalysis.

Also the existing logo of the Norwegian shipowner Teekay was changed to Altera on the vessel funnel.

The patron of the Nansen Spirit tanker(length 249 m, width 44 m) is Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian oceanographer, polar explorer and international social activist, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.